San Diego vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

San Diego will welcome Sporting Kansas City to Snapdragon Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The hosts need to guard against dropping points if they are to conserve their spot, while the visitors will not want to sink further.
San Diego vs Sporting Kansas City Preview
San Diego seem to have recovered from their awful losing streak, which lasted three games. They won their last three matches brilliantly, scoring nine goals against just one conceded. The hosts will hope to build on this momentum as they welcome Sporting Kansas City for the sides’ first-ever meeting.
SDFC are newcomers and this is their inaugural season, having been added as an expansion team in May 2023. San Diego are enjoying positive reviews following a promising debut season. They have won seven matches – just one fewer than top-placed Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The fairytale will likely continue.
Sporting Kansas City have won three games out of 13 played, drawing two and losing eight. They sit in the 13th spot with 11 points in the Western Conference table. They could drop to the 14th position if they lose against San Diego and if St. Louis City SC win. It appears a tricky meeting for the two sides who are set to discover each other for the first time.
Wizards endured a terrible campaign last year, when they finished 27th overall and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Although it is still early days, they don’t appear to be on track to achieve a great season. The two-time MLS Cup winners last won the title in 2013. Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last two matches.
San Diego vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- San Diego have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- San Diego have won seven times and lost four times in 13 league outings so far.
- San Diego have scored 12 goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.
- Sporting Kansas City have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.
- San Diego have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Sporting Kansas City have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: San Diego – W-W-W-L-L, Sporting Kansas City – D-L-W-L-W.
San Diego vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction
San Diego will be keen to extend their winning run and strengthen their position, after losing three consecutive matches in their last six games.
Sporting Kansas City, with eight defeats recorded in 10 matches, will need to go back to the drawing board.
San Diego are the favorites based on home advantage and momentum.
Prediction: San Diego 2-1 Sporting Kansas City
San Diego vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – San Diego to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: San Diego to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Sporting Kansas City to score - Yes