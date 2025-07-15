San Diego vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

San Diego will welcome Toronto to Snapdragon Stadium in an inter-conference MLS match on Wednesday. The hosts are at the top of the Western Conference standings with 42 points from 22 games. The Reds have won just four of their 21 games and are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points.
SDFC had suffered a narrow 4-3 loss to the Houston Dynamo in their first game of the month and bounced back with a 2-1 away win over Chicago Fire last week. Anders Dreyer continued his fine form with a first-half brace. Hirving Lozano picked up his sixth assist of the season in that win.
The visitors have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They lost 3-1 away to New York City earlier this month and were held to a 1-1 draw by Atlanta United last week. Atlanta were awarded a penalty after a VAR check, and Emmanuel Latte Lath scored an equalizer in the 11th minute of stoppage time.
San Diego vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts have the best attacking record in the MLS this season, scoring 46 goals, 22 more than the Reds.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last four away games while recording two wins. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.
- SDFC have lost just one of their last six games in the MLS, with that loss registered at home earlier this month.
- The visitors are unbeaten in four meetings against Western Conference opponents in MLS this season.
San Diego vs Toronto Prediction
SDFC have enjoyed a good run of form and have won five of their last six games. They have scored at least two goals in each of these games and will look to continue their prolific run here.
The Reds have lost four of their last seven league games. They have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period and will look to improve upon that record.
The Western Conference leaders have been in good form recently, and considering their goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: San Diego 3-1 Toronto
San Diego vs Toronto Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes