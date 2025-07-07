San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Austin FC lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Preview
Austin FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Earthquakes were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Austin FC and have won two out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's paltry one victory.
- San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four matches in MLS, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a narrow 2-1 margin at the hands of St. Louis City last month.
- San Jose Earthquakes have played out draws in three of their last four matches in MLS, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-2 margin against FC Dallas last month.
- Austin FC had won two games on the trot in MLS before they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous such game.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction
San Jose Earthquakes have shown admirable resolve in MLS this season and have a robust squad at their disposal. Cristian Arango and Josef Martinez can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.
Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Austin FC
San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes