San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Austin FC lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Preview

Austin FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Earthquakes were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Austin FC and have won two out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's paltry one victory.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last four matches in MLS, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a narrow 2-1 margin at the hands of St. Louis City last month.

San Jose Earthquakes have played out draws in three of their last four matches in MLS, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-2 margin against FC Dallas last month.

Austin FC had won two games on the trot in MLS before they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous such game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have shown admirable resolve in MLS this season and have a robust squad at their disposal. Cristian Arango and Josef Martinez can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Austin FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More