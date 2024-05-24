San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC square off at PayPal Park on Saturday. Luchi Gonzalez’s men have lost their last three matches across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

San Jose Earthquakes suffered a round-of-16 exit from the US Open Cup as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC last Tuesday.

This was in keeping with their recent drop-off in form in MLS, where they have lost their last two outings, conceding five goals and scoring twice since a 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids on May 12.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table, having picked up just 10 points from 14 matches.

Austin FC, on the other hand, picked up a fifth consecutive home victory last time out when they edged out Sporting Kansas City 3-2 at the Q2 Stadium.

While Josh Wolff’s men have been rock-solid at home, they head into Saturday’s game with just one win in their last six away matches this season, losing three and claiming two draws.

With 22 points from 14 matches, Austin are currently third in the Western Conference table, level on points with fourth-placed LA Galaxy.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Head-To-Head

San Jose Earthquakes hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up one win in the last eight meetings between the sides. Austin have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Austin FC Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

Jamar Ricketts, Daniel and JT Marcinkowski have been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Jamar Ricketts, Daniel, JT Marcinkowski

Suspended: None

Austin FC

Defender Guilherme Biro is currently recuperating from a damaged hamstring and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Guilherme Biro

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Carlos Akapo, Rodrigues, Bruno Wilson, Vitor Costa; Jackson Yueill, Carlos Gruezo; Cristian Espinoza, Hernán Munoz, Amahl Pellegrino; Jeremy Ebobisse

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike, Zan Kolmanic; Daniel Pereira, Jhojan Valencia; Jáder Obrian, Sebastián Driussi, Owen Wolff; Diego Rubio

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have suffered a drop-off in form and will head into the weekend in search of a positive result.

However, we predict Austin will pick up where they left off against Sporting Kansas City last time out and claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Austin FC