San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC will battle for three points in the final game of the MLS regular season on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at PayPal Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 away defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps before the international break a fortnight ago. They went into the break behind to Rayan Alloumi's 39th-minute strike. Thomas Muller made it 2-0 in the 57th minute, while Sebastian Berhalter scored a brace late on, with Beau Leroux scoring in between.

The loss left The Verde and Black in sixth spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 47 points from 33 games. The Earthquakes are 11th on 38 points.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have won three of 13 head-to-head games. San Jose Earthquakes were victorious two times, while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2025 when Austin claimed a 3-1 home win.

The Earthquakes have lost four of their last five league games (one win).

Austin's last five competitive games have produced an average of 11 corner kicks.

Seventeen of the Earthquakes' last 18 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The Earthquakes' last six league games have produced an average of 12.3 corner kicks.

Twelve of the Earthquakes' last 13 competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled in the last few weeks and have managed to register just one win in almost two months. Their games have tended to be expansive, with plenty of goalscoring chances created at both ends.

Austin FC have guaranteed their spot in the playoffs. They ended a three-game losing run with their victory last time out.

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture in recent years, with six of the last eight head-to-head games ending in a share of the spoils. Although one side could nick a win, here, we expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Austin FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

