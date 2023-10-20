San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas before the international break. They took the lead through Jeremy Ebobisse's third minute strike, but Jader Obrian equalised in the 57th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

Austin, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to Los Angeles FC. Timothy Tillman and Christian Olivera scored either side Denis Bouanga for the visitors.

Leo Vaisanen's 75th-minute strike and Giorgio Chiellini's injury time own goal came as consolation strikes for the Texas outfit.

The defeat left The Verde and Black in 12th spot in the points table with 38 points to show for their efforts after 33 games. San Jose, meanwhile, are ninth, having garnered 43 points from 33 outings.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Sam Jose have two wins and four draws..

Their most recent meeting in April saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw.

Their last five meetings have produced at least four goals, with four games seekng goals at both ends.

San Jose have drawn five of their last seven league games.

Austin have won one of their last 12 games across competitions.

Seven of San Jose's' last eight league games, including the last five, have had goals at both ends.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Prediction

Austin are in the midst of a patchy run of form that has seen them win just one game across competitions since July. They're also yet to win against their next opponents.

San Jose, meanwhile, have been draw specialists in recent weeks, and stalemates have also been the most recurring result between these two sids.

However, expect San Jose to claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: San Jose 3-1 Austin

San Jose Earthquakes vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Jose to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - San Jose to score over 1.5 goals