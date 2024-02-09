San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

San Jose Earthquakes will take on Charlotte at PayPal Park in a friendly match on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte Preview

San Jose Earthquakes kicked off their preseason with a 2-2 friendly draw against New York City on Wednesday. They have three more exhibition matches to honor ahead of the 2014 Major League Soccer campaign, set to launch on February 21. San Jose Earthquakes and Charlotte are meeting each other for the first time.

The Quakes finished 16th overall last season, earning qualification to the wild card round for a place in the playoffs. However, they were defeated by Sporting Kansas City. San Jose Earthquakes are eying a third MLS Cup, with their last success dating back to 2003. Coach Luchi Gonzalez will use this game to weigh up his outfit once again.

Charlotte have played two friendlies so far, drawing against Sporting KC 3-3 and defeating LA Galaxy 3-0. They have two more lined up ahead of their season-opening game against New York City on February 25. Charlotte are preparing for their third MLS season, having debuted in 2022.

The Crown finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and 19th overall last season, earning a wild card round qualification. However, they were crushed by New York Red Bulls 5-2 and failed to progress to round one of the playoffs. Charlotte will strive to claim a second win to build up momentum ahead of their first league action.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last eight matches, losing twice.

San Jose Earthquakes have won the MLS Cup twice (2001, 2003) and the Supporters' Shield twice (2005, 2012).

San Jose Earthquakes have scored five goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Charlotte have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches in all competitions.

San Jose Earthquakes have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches while Charlotte have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have signed nine new players, including Alfredo Morales from New York City. However, the midfielder is not partaking in the team’s preseason due to an abductor injury.

Charlotte made a couple of cross-Atlantic signings in the offseason, including left-back Jere Uronen from Stade and Brecht Dejaegere from Toulouse in France. The outfit looks stronger than it was last season.

San Jose Earthquakes come into the game as favorites due to home advantage.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Charlotte

San Jose Earthquakes vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes