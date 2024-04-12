San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with a struggling San Jose Earthquakes side in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids held Inter Miami to a 2-2 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 22 out of the last 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 17 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost only one of their last 13 matches at home against Colorado Rapids in the MLS and have conceded only five goals in these games.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost six of their last seven matches played out on a Saturday in the MLS and have won only one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Colorado Rapids pulled off a comeback to earn a draw against Inter Miami last week and are now unbeaten in their last three matches away from home in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have presented a robust front in the MLS over the past month and have grown in stature this year. The Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes are in dismal form at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to turn their campaign around. Colorado Rapids are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Navarro to score - Yes