San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

San Jose Earthquakes host Colorado Rapids at PayPal Park in the MLS on Saturday, looking to recover from their last setback. After starting their campaign with back-to-back wins over Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas, the Quakes went down 1-0 to Minnesota last weekend.

Ad

Kelvin Yeboah struck the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute as San Jose suffered their first loss of the season.

Nonetheless, with six points in the bag from three games, Bruce Arena's side are still in third position in the Western Conference table, behind only Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego FC.

On the other hand, Colorado are unbeaten in the new MLS season right now, drawing twice and winning once. The Rapids began their campaign with a goalless stalemate to St. Louis before a fiery 3-3 draw to FC Dallas. But on matchday three, Chris Armas' side overcame Austin 1-0 for their first victory - Rafael Navarro was the hero as his 18th-minute strike was enough to earn them all three points.

Ad

Trending

With five points in the bag, Colorado are in seventh position in the league table right now.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 79 clashes between the sides in the past, with Colorado Rapids winning on 27 times over San Jose and losing on 33 occasions.

The sides have drawn only 19 times in history, including just one in their last seven meetings.

Having beaten Colorado Rapids in their last game, San Jose are aiming for back-to-back wins in the fixture for the first time since 2015-16 (2).

After failing to net any goals in consecutive outings, Colorado have scored five in their last two against San Jose.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

San Jose fell to an expected loss in their last MLS game, but will be looking to pick themselves up here against a side that's struggled for consistency. The Rapids have gotten progressively better but need to bring their A-game here to see off their mighty hosts.

We expect San Jose Earthquakes to secure a narrow victory.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback