San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

San Jose Earthquakes will play host to Dallas FC at PayPal Park in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas FC Preview

The hosts will take confidence from their home record heading into this fixture. While they have been disastrous on the road thus far, San Jose Earthquakes are yet to lose at PayPal Park this season. Their excellent home run has been instrumental in their progress, but may not be enough to make the grade eventually.

The Quakes finished 26th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. However, they appear to be doing much better currently, with five wins from 13 matches alongside three losses and five draws and sitting 13th. The two-time MLS Cup winners (2001, 2003) last defeated Dallas at PayPal Park in April 2021.

The visitors have moved to the eighth spot thanks to the seven points secured from their last three matches. Dallas have won six times in 13 matches, drawing four and losing three. With 22 points on the board, they are three points shy of second-placed Los Angeles FC and five behind the leaders FC Cincinnati.

The Hoops are hoping to replicate or improve on their achievements of last season when they finished seventh and reached the conference semifinals of the playoffs. They are yet to win the MLS Cup, their best record being a runners-up spot in the 2010 edition won by Colorado.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Dallas.

San Jose have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Dallas at home.

San Jose have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Dallas have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

San Jose have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Dallas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas FC Prediction

Jesús Ferreira has been a game-changer for the hosts this season. He leads the club with eight goals - the second-highest in the league's scoring charts. Cristian Espinoza boasts eight goals for the visitors alongside three assists while team-mate Jeremy Ebobisse has netted five times.

San Jose Earthquakes will strive to maintain their consistency at home against the visitors.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Dallas FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Dallas FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dallas FC to score - Yes

