San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.
San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Preview
San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- San Jose Earthquakes have a good historical record against DC United and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 15 victories.
- San Jose Earthquakes won their previous game at home against DC United by a 4-1 margin in 2021 and have achieved consecutive such victories on only one previous occasion in their history.
- After winning their first two games of the season in MLS and scoring a total of six goals, San Jose Earthquakes have managed to pick up only one point in their last four games in the competition.
- After opening the season with four unbeaten games on the trot in MLS, DC United have lost their last two such games.
San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Prediction
DC United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game. Christian Benteke has been impressive for his side and will look to bring his experience to the fore in this fixture.
San Jose Earthquakes have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 DC United
San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes