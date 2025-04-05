San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good historical record against DC United and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 15 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes won their previous game at home against DC United by a 4-1 margin in 2021 and have achieved consecutive such victories on only one previous occasion in their history.

After winning their first two games of the season in MLS and scoring a total of six goals, San Jose Earthquakes have managed to pick up only one point in their last four games in the competition.

After opening the season with four unbeaten games on the trot in MLS, DC United have lost their last two such games.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Prediction

DC United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game. Christian Benteke has been impressive for his side and will look to bring his experience to the fore in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 DC United

San Jose Earthquakes vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More