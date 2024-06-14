San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at PayPal Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference league table and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes suffered a 5-1 defeat against New York City FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 11 points in 16 matches this season - their lowest points tally at this stage of a league campaign in the history of the club.

FC Cincinnati have lost only one of their last 14 matches away from home in MLS in a run dating back to August last year and have won each of their last four league games.

Luciano Acosta have contributed to at least one goal in each of his last five matches away from home in MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati are in the midst of a purple patch and will look to make the most of their impressive run. Luciano Acosta has been sensational this season and will look to be at his best in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. FC Cincinnati are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-4 FC Cincinnati

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

