San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with FC Dallas in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 24 out of the 58 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 12 victories.

After a run of only one victory in 10 matches against FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes have managed to win each of their last two games against them, with their previous such victory coming last month.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last eight matches at home in all competitions and have played out draws in their last four such games.

FC Dallas have suffered defeat in four matches on the trot in all competitions for the first time since March last year.

Cristian Arango has scored seven goals in six games against FC Dallas.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have made the PayPal Park their fortress this season and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Cristian Arango has been excellent for his side and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this week.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 FC Dallas

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

