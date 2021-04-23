San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The San Jose Earthquakes host FC Dallas at PayPal Park in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat to Houston, one of three Texas-based clubs, in the opening fixture of the season. Meanwhile, Dallas were held to a goalless draw by the Colorado Rapids.

The Quakes and Dallas are two of the 10 charter clubs in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 65 times so far. All of their meetings have come in the MLS. The hosts have a better record in this fixture and have recorded 28 wins, while the visitors have 20 wins.

As many as 17 games have ended in draws. In their recent encounters, the Quakes have been the dominant side and are unbeaten in the last six games.

They last squared off in the MLS 2019 campaign at PayPal Park, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS: L

FC Dallas form guide in MLS: D

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Team News

San Jose Earthquakes

For the hosts, Andrés Rios is a doubt on account of a leg injury he suffered after making an appearance from the bench in the previous game. Tommy Thompson had to be taken off the pitch in the eighth minute of the game and is a doubt, though he has resumed training.

Brazilian midfielder Judson has also resumed training with the group, but it is unlikely that Matías Almeyda will call him up for this game.

Injured: Judson,

Doubtful: Andrés Rios, Tommy Thompson

Suspended: None

FC Dallas

Jesus Ferreira picked up a knock in training before the season opener and could be ruled out for at least three weeks due to ligament damage to his shoulder.

All of the players who took part in the goalless draw with Colorado are available for selection here.

Injured: Jesus Ferreira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1): JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Javier Eduardo López, Chofis Lopez, Cristian Espinoza; Chris Wondolowski.

FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jimmy Maurer; Jose Martinez, Bressan, Eddie Munjuoma; Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Andres Ricuarte, Tanner Tessman; John Nelson, Freddy Vargas, Franco Jara

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both sides failed to impress in the opening fixture of the season. Dallas managed to keep a clean sheet while the hosts conceded twice.

It seems the clubs will need some time to find their feet in the competition and a draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas