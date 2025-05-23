San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo return to action in MLS when they lock horns at PayPal Park on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend off contrasting cup results, with Ben Olsen’s visitors crashing out against Austin FC.

Jack Skahan grabbed headlines for San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday when he netted in the 116th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers in the US Open Cup last 16.

It was in keeping with their recent upturn in form in MLS, where Bruce Arena’s men are unbeaten in four matches — claiming two wins — having lost three games preceding this run.

San Jose have 18 points from 14 matches to sit eighth in the Western Conference, two points and as many places above Houston.

Meanwhile, Houston were sent packing from the US Open Cup last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium.

Olsen’s side now turn their focus to MLS, where they snapped a two-game losing run on May 15 with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United, three days before seeing off FC Dallas 2-0 at the Toyota Stadium.

Houston will back themselves to bounce back this weekend as they take on San Jose side who have lost their last three encounters, conceding seven goals and scoring twice since a 2-1 win in April 2023.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston have won 19 of their last 33 meetings in the fixture, losing 10.

Houston have won one of their last nine away matches, losing five, since September 2024.

San Jose have four wins in their most recent seven home games, losing one since March.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their US Open Cup exit, Houston will head into Saturday’s clash looking to make it three league wins on the spin. However, San Jose have proven tough to crack in recent weeks and should secure maximum points at home.

Prediction: San Jose 2-1 Houston

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)

