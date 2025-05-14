San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side defeated Colorado Rapids by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won the only match that has been played out between the two teams so far. The Earthquakes have never defeated Inter Miami in MLS.

The only previous meeting between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami took place in August 2022 and ended in a 1-0 away victory for Inter Miami.

San Jose Earthquakes won their previous home game against Portland Timbers this month and have not won consecutive home games in MLS in over two years.

San Jose Earthquakes have won their last three matches in all competitions - the first time they have achieved the feat in over a year.

Lionel Messi has been involved in five goals in four matches in California.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have flattered to deceive this season and have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The Herons are four points off the top of the Eastern Conference table and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have punched above their weight this season and seem to have found their feet in MLS this season. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Inter Miami

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More