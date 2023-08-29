San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an intriguing fixture at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Earthquakes slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 28 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 26 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS - their longest such run in the competition in over 23 years.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 25 points from their 12 matches at home in the MLS this season - their highest tally in such games at this stage of the season since 2012.

After a run of eight defeats in 10 matches in the regular season of the MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy have lost only one of their last nine such matches in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have managed to revive themselves in recent weeks and are in good shape going into this game. Riqui Puig has been in impressive form for his side and will look to step up to the plate in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes have not been at their best over the past month and were thoroughly outplayed by Sporting Kansas City. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Riqui Puig to score - Yes