  • San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Jun 26, 2025 20:49 GMT
FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes - Source: Getty
San Jose host LA in M:S on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes host LA Galaxy at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts are fifth in the Western Conference with 26 points from 19 matches.

They picked up a 4-2 comeback victory over nine-man Dallas in their last match. San Jose found themselves a goal down at the break before four different players scored, including substitute Mark-Anthony Kaye, who registered his first league strike in over two years.

LA, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Colorado Rapids last time out, conceding a quickfire double midway through the first half. They are rock-bottom in the combined table with eight points.

also-read-trending Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In 97 meetings between them, San Jose trail Galaxy. 42-32.
  • San Jose won 1-0 in the reverse fixture, ending a nine-game winless run in the fixture.
  • The Galaxy have the worst defensive record in MLS this term with 41 goals conceded in 19 matches.
  • The Quakes are the highest-scoring side in the top flight, with a goal tally of 39.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction

San Jose are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last 11 games across competitions. They are undefeated in five home matches .

LA, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have managed one league win all season. They have the worst away record in the West and could lose this one.

Prediction: San Jose 3-1 LA

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Jose

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 matchups.)

Edited by Bhargav
