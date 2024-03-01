San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy will be looking to pick up their first win of the new MLS campaign when they lock horns at PayPal Park on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in five weeks after they played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly back in January.

San Jose were left spitting feathers in last Saturday’s league opener as they fell to a 2-1 loss against FC Dallas after conceding the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

This followed an unconvincing pre-season run as they won just one of their five warm-up friendlies while picking up three draws and losing once.

With last weekend’s defeat, the Quakes have now failed to win their last seven competitive matches, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on September 17.

Elsewhere, LA Galaxy were denied a dream start to the new MLS campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Miami last Sunday.

Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines at the Dignity Health Sports Park as he struck in the 92nd minute to cancel out Dejan Joveljic’s 75th-minute opener and force a share of the spoils.

LA Galaxy have now failed to win six of their seven matches since the turn of the year, losing three and picking up three draws so far.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, San Jose Earthquakes boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

LA Galaxy have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Greg Vanney’s side are unbeaten in their last five games against the Quakes, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in July 2022.

LA Galaxy have won just one of their last 13 matches across all competitions while losing six and claiming six draws since late September.

San Jose have failed to win their last seven competitive games, losing three and picking up four draws since September’s 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Prediction

LA Galaxy turned in a resolute display against a Messi-led Inter Miami side last time out and will look to build on that result. We predict Vanney’s men will take the positives from their opening-day draw and come away with the desired result at PayPal Park.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scoring in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last eight encounters)

