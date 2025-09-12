San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the Levi's Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Preview
Los Angeles FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat against Austin FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC have a good historical record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 13 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' seven victories.
- San Jose Earthquakes have won only one of their last three matches in all competitions and have failed to keep a single clean sheet in these games.
- San Jose Earthquakes have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 1-0 victory against Portland Timbers in the US Open Cup in May this year.
- Los Angeles FC are winless in their last two matches in all competitions.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC have been impressive MLS this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Denis Bouanga has been prolific for his side over the past year and will look to make his mark this weekend.
San Jose Earthquakes have improved in recent months but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Los Angeles FC
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes