San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a crucial 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled over the past year. The Earthquakes held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won nine out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' six victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have won their last five matches at home against Los Angeles FC in MLS in a run dating back to 2020 - their longest such run against a single team since 2002.

San Jose Earthquakes have become only the seventh time in the history of MLS to have picked up four or fewer points in the first 10 matches of a league campaign.

Los Angeles FC have picked up 14 points in their six matches at home in MLS in 2024 - the highest such tally in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Denis Bouanga has been excellent for his side and will look to make his mark this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled this season and have a mountain to climb going into this game. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-4 Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes