San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

Los Angeles FC return to action in the MLS on Saturday when they visit Levi's Stadium to face San Jose Earthquakes.

Steven Cherundolo’s men beat Philadelphia Union last time out to book their place in the CONCACAF Champions League final and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

San Jose Earthquakes were left spitting feathers last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC after blowing their lead twice in the game.

Luchi Gonzalez’s men have now gone three straight games without a win, picking up one draw and losing twice, including a shock 1-0 defeat to Monterey Bay FC in the US Open Cup on April 26.

Despite their recent slump in form, San Jose are currently fifth in the Western Conference table, level on points with fourth-placed Dallas.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles FC edged out Philadelphia Union 3-0 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final clash to claim a 4-1 aggregate win.

The Black and Gold now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are currently third in the west, having picked up 18 points from eight matches.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville on October 9.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With eight wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Los Angeles FC boast a superior record in this fixture compared to San Jose’s five wins.

However, the Black and Gold have lost their last four visits to Levi's Stadium, conceding nine goals and scoring four since a 5-0 win in March 2019.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since their 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Cherundolo’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 MLS matches, claiming three draws and eight wins, including last October’s playoff final victory over Philadelphia Union.

San Jose are one of only four Western Conference sides who are yet to lose a home game this season, having picked up four wins and one draw in their five matches.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Fresh off the back of a resounding CONCACAF Champions League display, Los Angeles will return to the MLS with sky-high confidence as they look to move to the top of the conference standings. However, San Jose have been near impenetrable on their home turf this season and we predict they will do just enough to force a draw this weekend.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 clashes between the teams).

