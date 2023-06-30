San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in a crucial encounter at the Stanford Stadium on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Colorado Rapids last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 28 out of the 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 26 victories.

The two teams have played out a total of 80 matches against each other in the regular season of the MLS - 51 of these matches have witnessed at least three goals scored.

San Jose Earthquakes suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game - the sixth defeat they have suffered this season when they have scored a goal in the MLS.

Los Angeles Galaxy are now unbeaten in their last four matches in the MLS but have played out a total of three draws during this period.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have stepped up to the plate this season and have shown considerable improvement this year. The Earthquakes can pack a punch on their day and will need to make the most of their form this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy have not been at their best this season and will need to move up the league table in the coming weeks. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game,

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

