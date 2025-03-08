San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United return to action in MLS when they square off at PayPal Park on Saturday. Bruce Arena’s men, who are unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors, will look to extend this fine run and maintain their 100% record this season.

San Jose Earthquakes made it two wins from two in the new MLS campaign as they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City last Sunday. Before that, Arena’s side kicked off the season with a bang as they steamrolled Real Salt Lake 4-0 at Children's Mercy Park on February 23.

San Jose have come into the new season off the back of a largely disappointing 2024 campaign as they finished rock-bottom in the Supporters' Shield standings with just 21 points from 34 games.

Elsewhere, Kelvin Yeboah grabbed the headlines for Minnesota United last time out as he netted the only goal of the game in the 69th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC on February 22, when 28-year-old forward Jeremy Ebobisse struck with 12 minutes to go at the BMO Stadium.

Minnesota United will be backing themselves to keep the ball rolling as they take on an opposing side that have won just two of their last 13 clashes since March 2019.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last four games against San Jose, claiming two wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss in February 2023.

San Jose have failed to win four of their last six MLS away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since picking up three back-to-back victories in September.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have flown out of the blocks this season and will be looking to make it three wins from their opening three outings. Minnesota have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and we predict Arena’s men will come away with all three points.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of San Jose’s last seven matches)

