San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

San Jose Earthquakes host Minnesota United at the PayPal Park on Saturday (September 2) in the MLS, looking to recover from back-to-back defeats.

After going four games unbeaten, San Jose lost consecutive games to Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy. The first was a 3-0 loss on the road, while the Goonies went down 3-2 at home in the next. That saw them drop to eighth in the Western Conference with 35 points from 26 games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota are unbeaten in five top-flight games, winning thrice. In their last outing, the Loons beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 at home, with Emanuel Reynoso netting a brace and Teemu Pukki getting on the scoresheet, too.

Interestingly, Adrian Heath's side have accrued as many points as San Jose but re ahead on goal difference. Minnesota have also played a game fewer than San Jose.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only 12 clashes between the two sides, with both teams winning five times apiece.

After seven winless games, San Jose could win consecutively over Minnesota, having beaten them 2-0 in their last meeting in October 2022.

Having lost their last two MLS games, San Jose could see three consecutive defeats in the league for the first time this season.

Minnesota are unbeaten in their last five MLS games, winning thrice.

San Jose have won one of their last five home games in the MLS.

Minnesota have won their last two away games (keeping a clean sheet in both) and are unbeaten in three.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Prediction

San Jose have generally struggled for consistency this season, and their recent form has been synonymous with that. Minnesota, though, have improved vastly following a period of lull, and will look to continue that run. The Loons should win this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: San Jose 1-2 Minnesota

San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes