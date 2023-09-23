San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

San Jose Earthquakes host Nashville at the PayPal Park on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to recover from their latest setback.

After three unbeaten games, San Jose Earthquakes collapsed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Portland Timbers on Thursday for their 10th defeat of the season.

Cristhian Paredes opened the scoring in the added minutes of the opening stanza before Evander doubled their advantage shortly into the second half.

Matthew Hope pulled one back just two minutes later to make it 2-1 and it seemed like the comeback was on, but the the Goonies failed to find the elusive equalizer.

With just 40 points from 30 games, San Jose are down in seventh position in the Western Conference table, the same as Nashville, who are in the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, the Boys in Gold returned to winning ways for the first time in seven games with a 3-0 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City. Fabrice-Jean Picault opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Hany Mukhtar and Jack Maher scored apiece in the second half.

Gary Smith's side will be eager to build on this win.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides in the past, and both ended in draws: 2-2 in April 2022 and 0-0 in June 2022.

Following a crushing 4-0 loss to Atlanta United on 27 August in the MLS, Nashville have kept a clean sheet in their next two away games: a 0-0 draw with Inter Miami and a 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas.

Having lost their last MLS game, San Jose Earthquakes could lose consecutively for the second time in a month.

Nashville have won just one of their last seven games, although it came in their most recent outing, and they remain unbeaten in their last three.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville Prediction

Neither side have been on a particularly strong run of form, but Nashville can smell blood in the waters here. San Jose have won just once in their last six games, and the Boys in Gold, inspired by their 3-0 win in midweek, could pile further misery on them.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Nashville

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5