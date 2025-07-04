San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls go head-to-head at PayPal Park in MLS on Saturday. Bruce Arena’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to taste victory in their last seven meetings (6L, 1D) since a 2-0 loss in April 2016.

San Jose Earthquakes were lucky to come away with a point against LA Galaxy last Sunday as both sides played out a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park after the visitors squandered a plethora of clear-cut scoring chances.

With that result, Arena’s men are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions, claiming six wins and five draws, having lost the previous three games preceding this run.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 27 points from their 20 matches so far to sit sixth in the Western Conference table but could move level with fourth-placed Portland Timbers with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came up clutch for New York Red Bulls as he netted in the 90th minute to hand them a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United last Sunday.

Prior to that, Sandro Schwarz’s men saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on June 15 courtesy of a 2-1 loss against Austin FC, 11 days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC.

With 29 points from 20 matches, the Red Bulls are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with seventh-placed Inter Miami.

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, New York Red Bulls boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

New York Red Bulls have won just one of their 10 away games in the league this season and currently hold the division’s second-worst record on the road, having picked up just six points so far.

San Jose are unbeaten in their most recent six home games across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since the start of March.

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

San Jose have put together a solid run of results of late and we predict they will shake off their poor display against LA Galaxy and see off New York Red Bulls, who have struggled for results on the road.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 New York Red Bulls

San Jose Earthquakes vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes)

