San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2024

San Jose Earthquakes will play host to Oakland Roots at PayPal Park in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots Preview

The hosts are kicking off their campaign in the round of 32. San Jose Earthquakes will hope to maintain their renewed form in this game. They returned to winning ways in their last meeting against Los Angeles (3-1) following a four-game losing streak. The MLS team are meeting Oakland Roots for the first time.

Quakes are enduring a tough start to their campaign in Major League Soccer. They have won two matches out of 10 and sit bottom (14th) in the Western Conference and second from bottom overall with seven points. The two-time MLS Cup winners are in search of their first title in the US Open Cup.

Oakland Roots began their campaign in the third round, defeating NPSL side El Farolito SC 2-1 after extra time to progress to the round of 32. The visitors, who compete in the USL Championship – second tier – are playing their second season in the US Open Cup. Last year, they were knocked out in round two.

The visitors have played nine matches in the new USL Championship season, winning twice, drawing twice and losing five times. They sit 10th in the Western Conference standings with eight points. Last season, they finished 10th and failed to earn qualification for the playoffs. Oakland Roots are winless in their last three games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

San Jose Earthquakes have scored 10 goals and conceded 13 in their last five matches.

San Jose Earthquakes have won the MLS Cup (2001, 2003) and the Supporters' Shield (2005, 2012) twice.

Oakland Roots have won once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

San Jose Earthquakes have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Oakland Roots have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes hope to make the most of their superior individuality and experience to see off the challenge of the visitors. However, the team must improve defensively to avoid surprises.

Oakland Roots will stick to their energetic attacking and defensive approach in the hope of upsetting the hosts. It worked out in their previous games.

However, San Jose Earthquakes are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 Oakland Roots

San Jose Earthquakes vs Oakland Roots Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Oakland Roots score - Yes