San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have managed to improve over the past year. The Earthquakes were held to a 0-0 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in third place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been in good form this season. The Union eased past CF Montreal by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes and Philadelphia Union are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of the six matches played between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has faced San Jose Earthquakes on seven occasions and is yet to lose a single match against them.

San Jose Earthquakes have kept clean sheets in their last two matches in the MLS - the first time they have achieved such a feat since October 2020.

Philadelphia Union are currently unbeaten in their last nine matches in the MLS - the joint-longest such streak in the history of the club.

Julian Carranza scored two goals in a game for the third time against CF Montreal in the MLS this season - no other player has achieved the feat in the competition this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in stellar form in recent weeks and will look to move up the league table. The likes of Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carrranza have stepped up for the Union and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have grown into a robust outfit but will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Philadelphia Union

San Jose Earthquakes vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Carranza to score - Yes

