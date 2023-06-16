San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers edged FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Earthquakes edged Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 18 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' six victories.

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up only four points from their 16 MLS games against Portland Timbers and have lost only four of their only 15 home games against the Timbers.

San Jose Earthquakes have won six of their eight home games in the MLS this season and are one of only three teams in the competition that have managed to remain unbeaten at home.

Portland Timbers pulled off a 1-0 victory in their previous game and have effectively ended a four-game winless streak in the competition.

Jeremy Ebobisse has scored 25 goals since he joined San Jose Earthquakes in 2021 - more than any other player from either team has scored during this period.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been a formidable force at home this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Jeremy Ebobisse has stepped up for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Portland Timbers have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes