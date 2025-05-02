San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at PayPal Park.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Columbus Crew last weekend. They went behind to Sean Zawadski's 29th-minute strike, but Josef Martinez equalized five minutes before the break. Maximilian Arfsten scored the match-winner just past the hour mark.

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-2 away win over Los Angeles Galaxy. They were 3-0 up by the 63rd minute thanks to goals from David da Costa, Santiago Moreno and Kevin Kalsy. Christian Ramirez and Marco Reus scored for the Galaxy to reduce the deficit to one goal just six minutes later, but Jonathan Rodriguez squashed any hopes of a comeback when he converted from the spot in the 76th minute.

The victory saw Rose City climb to second spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 18 points from 10 games. Earthquakes are 11th with 10 points to their name.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have 22 wins from 38 head-to-head games. San Jose Earthquakes were victorious six times, while 10 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when the Timbers claimed a 2-1 away win.

The Timbers have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

The Earthquakes' last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six producing three goals or more.

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins).

The Earthquakes have won just one of their last eight league games (six losses).

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have had a poor campaign so far, losing each of their last three games on the bounce. However, their games have typically been high-scoring.

Five of Portland Timbers' last six league games have produced three goals or more. They have also dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five, however, they are the pre-game outsiders according to the bookmakers.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

