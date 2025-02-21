San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Preview

San Jose Earthquakes finished at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings last season and have been in poor form in recent months. The Earthquakes slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Western Conference league table last season and have stepped up to the plate in the competition. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won 17 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's 15 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are set to play their first match of the season in MLS against Real Salt Lake for the fifth time, with each of these games being played at home.

San Jose Earthquakes conceded a total of 78 goals and lost 25 matches in the regular season of MLS in 2024 - a record on both fronts in the history of the competition.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been in impressive form in MLS over the past year and will look to remain at the top of their game in 2025. Forster Ajago and Diogo Goncalves can be lethal on their day and will look to make a mark this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have been in abysmal form in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback