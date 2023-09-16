San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

San Jose Earthquakes host Real Salt Lake at the PayPal Park on Saturday (September 15) in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways after five games.

After consecutive wins over Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose have two defeats and draws apiece. Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy inflicted them 3-0 and 3-2 defeats respectively before the Goonies drew 1-1 and 0-0 with Minnesota United and DC United respectively.

With 37 points from 28 games, San Jose are eighth in the Western Conference, with only nine wins.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake are looking to build on their last win. Following losses to Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers, the Claret and Cobalt beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 in their last game before the international break.

Brayan Vera and Cristian Arango scored for Salt Lake to hand them all three points. They sit in fourth position in the Western Conference standings with 40 points from 27 games.

Pablo Mastroeni's side are looking for back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since July.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 clashes between the two sides, with San Jose winning 15 and losing 14.

Salt Lake are unbeaten to San Jose in three clashes, winning twice.

Their last two clashes have produced four goals apiece

Salt Lake have won three of their last five clashes with San Jose after losing their previous three.

San Jose haven't beaten Salt Lake at home in two clashes; their last home win came against them came in October 2020.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

San Jose are on a winless run in their last few games, as their form hasn't been the best. Salt Lake, meanwhile, have fared much better in comparison and could pick up another win.

Prediction: San Jose 1-2 Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Salt Lake

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes