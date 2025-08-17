San Jose Earthquakes vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as San Jose Earthquakes and San Diego FC lock horns at PayPal Park on Sunday. Mikey Varas’ side head into the weekend on a run of five back-to-back away victories in the league and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Preston Judd came up clutch for San Jose Earthquakes last Sunday when he netted in the 94th minute to hand them a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on home turf.

This was a much-needed result for Bruce Arena’s men, who had failed to win their last seven games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing four, including a penalty-shootout loss against Austin FC in the US Open Cup quarter-finals back in July.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes have picked up 32 points from their 26 MLS matches so far to sit ninth in the Western Conference table, one point above 10th-placed Real Salt Lake just outside the playoff qualifying places.

Elsewhere, San Diego turned in another solid team display last weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.

This followed an underwhelming run in the Leagues Cup, where Mikey Varas’ side lost their opening two matches before claiming a 2-0 victory over 10-man Mazatlan in the group finale on July 6.

Ad

San Diego have picked up 15 wins and four draws from their 26 MLS games to collect 49 points and are well on course to clinch the Western Conference title in their inaugural season as they sit two points clear at the top of the table.

San Jose Earthquakes vs San Diego FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between San Jose Earthquakes and San Diego, and both teams will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

San Diego have won each of their last five MLS games on the road, a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat at Seattle Sounders on May 29.

San Jose are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 10 home matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and five draws since the start of May.

San Diego boast the best attacking record in the Western Conference, having scored 50 goals so far, while allowing 32 at the opposite end of the pitch.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs San Diego FC Prediction

While San Diego will be looking to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, they will need to be at their best at PayPal Park, where San Jose have lost just once in their last 10 matches.

Arena’s men are on a fine streak on the road in the league but we predict San Jose will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs San Diego FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of San Diego’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of the visitors’ last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More