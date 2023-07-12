San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important clash at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Sounders edged Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 15 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 14 victories.

After a run of only one victory in 16 matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS, San Jose Earthquakes have managed to win two of their last three league games against the Sounders.

With their 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC last week, San Jose Earthquakes have extended their winless run to five consecutive matches in the MLS.

After a run of four defeats in matches in which they trailed their opponents at half-time in the MLS, Seattle Sounders pulled off a second-half comeback to defeat Vancouver Whitecaps by a 3-2 margin last week.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been fairly impressive so far this season and have managed to overcome their mid-season slump. Leo Chu and Raul Ruidiaz can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this week.

San Jose Earthquakes have troubled Seattle Sounders in the past but have flattered to deceive this season. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leo Chu to score - Yes

