San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on a struggling San Jose Earthquakes side in a crucial encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games apiece out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams.

San Jose Earthquakes won both their matches against Seattle Sounders in the MLS last season - the first time the Earthquakes have secured consecutive league victories against the Sounders since 2015.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost their first four matches of an MLS campaign for only the second time in their history and for the first time since 2019.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their first three matches of an MLS campaign for the first time since 2018.

Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz has scored eight goals in his 12 matches against San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have made a poor start to their MLS campaign and have been defensively poor so far this season. The Sounders have good players in their ranks and will need to make amends ahead of this match.

San Jose Earthquakes have also been in abysmal form over the past month and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes