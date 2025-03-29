San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Seattle Sounders in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Sounders were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Earthquakes slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won 16 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' 15 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Seattle Sounders in all competitions - their longest such run against the Sounders since they joined the competition in 2009.

After opening their MLS campaign with consecutive victories, San Jose Earthquakes have lost their last three matches in the competition.

Seattle Sounders have picked up only five points in their five matches in MLS so far this season - the sixth time they have endured such a poor start in the club's history.

Ad

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Earthquakes were thoroughly outplayed by Charlotte FC in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Seattle Sounders have also struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game. San Jose Earthquakes can be a formidable force on their day and will back themselves to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Jose Earthquakes to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback