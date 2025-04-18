San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

San Jose Earthquakes host Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park on Saturday for their clash in the MLS, looking to recover from their last setback. Last weekend, the Goonies were beaten 2-1 by Los Angeles FC in what was their fourth loss of the season from eight games.

Sergi Palencia and Denis Bouanga scored apiece in the second half to give LA a two-goal cushion, before Cristian Espinoza pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time. However, it was too little, too late.

With 10 points in the bag, Bruce Arena's side are down in ninth position in the Western Conference standings, five points above their next rivals as Sporting Kansas have fared much worse so far.

The Wizards have won just once and lost six times to collect just four points and languish second from bottom in the league table right now. Only LA Galaxy have a worse record at this stage (3 points).

Their only win so far was a 2-0 victory over St. Louis FC on 5 April, courtesy of a late brace from Dejan Joveljic. The 3-3 draw to Minnesota United on matchday four was the only other time they managed to avoid defeat this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 clashes between the sides in the past, with San Jose winning only 29 times and losing on 36 occasions.

After drawing twice in a row in 2021 and 2022, San Jose and Sporting Kansas haven't seen a stalemate in their next seven clashes.

San Jose won the last game 2-1, ending a run of four consecutive defeats. Indeed, they've won just twice in their last 12 encounters with Kansas.

With 16 goals conceded, Sporting Kansas have the worst defensive record of any side in the Western Conference right now.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

We expect this match to be a close encounter between two struggling teams. With this in mind, this encounter should end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

