San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025 

San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City will trade tackles in MLS Western Conference League action on Saturday (September 20th). The game will be played at PayPal Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat against Los Angeles FC at the same venue last weekend. They were 3-1 down at the break, with Son Heung-Min breaking the deadlock for the visitors in the opening seconds of the game while Denis Bouanga scored a brace. Preston Judd pulled one back in the 18th minute. Bouanga completed his hat-trick with three minutes left in regulation time while Sergi Palencia scored a late own goal.

St. Louis, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 away win over CF Montreal. Conrad Wallem's 11th-minute strike put them ahead at halftime while Marcel Hartel added a second 10 minutes into the second half.

The win left them in 14th spot in the standings with 25 points from 30 games. The Earthquakes are ninth on 35 points.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St.Louis City were victorious in all five head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when St. Louis claimed a 2-1 home win.

The Earthquakes' last nine league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of St. Louis' last six league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

St. Louis scored at least two goals in all five head-to-head games.

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have won just one of their last 10 home games across all competitions (seven wins). They are still aiming for a first head-to-head victory.

St. Louis, for their part, have the second-worst away record in the Western Conference, having garnered just eight points in 15 games on their travels. However, they can count on a 100% winning record in this fixture.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 St. Louis City

San Jose Earthquakes vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

