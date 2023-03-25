San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

San Jose Earthquakes will play host to Toronto FC at America First Field in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC Preview

While the hosts slumped to a defeat in their last match after two wins, the visitors got back to winning ways following a three-game winless streak. San Jose Earthquakes were crushed by St. Louis City 3-0 while Toronto FC prevailed over Inter Miami 2-0. The hosts sit above the visitors - 14th and 15th - on six and five points respectively.

Quakes will hope to avoid last season’s complete fiasco when they finished 26th in the overall standings, failing to qualify for the playoffs. The two-time MLS Cup winners have endured a trophy drought since 2012 when they were awarded their second Supporters' Shield. New coach Luchi Gonzalez is upbeat about their chances.

Toronto FC seem to have extended their shambolic preseason form to the new season. They lost three of their four exhibition games, drawing once. Their campaign started with a 3-2 defeat against D.C. United before two successive stalemates against Atlanta United and Columbus Crew.

The Reds’ success against Inter Miami could be the beginning of a turnaround in their fortunes. However, Saturday’s game comes as a good test of their renewed strength. A draw would be acceptable being an away fixture but dropping all three points would disrupt their calculations.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, each side have won once while they shared the spoils thrice.

San Jose have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five clashes with Toronto at home.

San Jose have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Toronto have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

San Jose have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Toronto have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their most recent five matches.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC Prediction

Jeremy Ebobisse leads the hosts with two goals while Cristian Espinoza has scored once and assisted twice. Four players have been sidelined through injuries, including center-back Nathan.

The visitors have dropped two players due to injury, including new recruit Lorenzo Insigne. Two other new signings, Federico Bernardeschi and Mark-Anthony Kaye, have scored twice each.

San Jose Earthquakes will strive to avoid another defeat in a row in front of their home fans.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Toronto FC

San Jose Earthquakes vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto FC - Yes

