San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2023

San Jose Earthquakes will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps at PayPal Park in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

The two sides were defeated in their opening matches. San Jose Earthquakes lost 2-1 away to Atlanta United while Vancouver Whitecaps were stunned at home 2-1 by Real Salt Lake. The hosts will hope to make their home advantage count as they welcome one of their fiercest Major League Soccer rivals.

Quakes got the better of the visitors 2-0 when they last met but their previous clash ended in a 3-3 draw. The hosts, who won the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, did not qualify for the playoffs last season. It’s too early to assess the squad, but new coach Luchi Gonzalez will come under scrutiny in his first domestic assignment.

Vancouver Whitecaps finished 17th overall last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. However, they earned qualification for the CONCACAF Champions League as winners of the Canadian Championship. They are gearing up for the tournament set for next week, with their first fixture coming up on March 8.

Blue-and-White have parted ways with Lucas Cavallini, who led the team with nine goals last season. However, attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld, has netted eight times last campaign, remains at the outfit for the new season. Marquee signing, Sergio Córdova from FC Augsburg, is expected to strengthen their attack sector.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games against Vancouver Whitecaps.

San Jose Earthquakes have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Vancouver Whitecaps at home.

San Jose Earthquakes have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

San Jose Earthquakes have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Jeremy Ebobisse grabbed the hosts’ consolation against Atlanta United. He was the team’s top scorer last season with 17 goals. He appears to remain red hot.

Ryan Gauld and Sergio Córdova are the visiting players to look out for in the face-off.

San Jose Earthquakes are expected to have the final say due to home advantage.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 1: Result – San Jose Earthquakes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vancouver Whitecaps to score - Yes

