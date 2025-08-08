San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with an impressive Vancouver Whitecaps in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Whitecaps eased past Sporting Kansas City by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 13 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' 11 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-2 margin in an MLS match against C Dallas last month.

San Jose Earthquakes have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions and have conceded 20 goals during this period, with their previous clean sheet coming by a 1-0 margin against Portland Timbers in the US Open Cup in May this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last three matches in MLS and have won two of these games, with their previous defeat coming by 3-0 margin against Colorado Rapids.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day and have come into their own in MLS so far this season. Brian White has been impressive for the Whitecaps and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled in recent weeks and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

