San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes take on Vancouver Whitecaps in an important encounter at the PayPal Park on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Whitecaps were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams.

San Jose Earthquakes have won seven of their last 12 matches against Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS and have won each of their last three such matches in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost their first two matches in the MLS this season - only the second time they have started a new league campaign with such a run in 16 years.

After a run of only four defeats in 13 matches away from home, San Jose Earthquakes have suffered defeat in four of their last six such games in all competitions.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been in dismal form so far this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. The Earthquakes have conceded five goals in their last two games and will need to present a robust front this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps are yet to make their mark this season and also face an uphill battle in the coming months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes