San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

San Lorenzo welcome Estudiantes Merida to Estadio Pedro Bidegain for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday (June 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Estudiantes in the Argentine Liga Profesional at the weekend. Santiago Ascacibar put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute before Adam Barairo levelled matters in the 58th minute.

Merida, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Carabobo in the Venezuelan league. Francisco Flores put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute before Wilfred Pena stepped off the bench to level matters in the 50th minute.

They will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they beat Fortaleza 1-0 at home in their last game. San Lorenzo, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless home draw with Palestino.

The stalemate left the La Plata outfit in third spot in Group H, garnering five points from as many games. Estudiantes, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings with three points and have been eliminated from the tournament.

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Lorenzo won the reverse fixture 1-0 away in April.

San Lorenzo are on a six-game winless run across competitions, drawing the last four.

Five of Merida's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

San Lorenzo's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Estudiantes have conceded at least twice in five of their last six away games across competitions.

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida Prediction

Estudiantes have nothing but pride to play for, having already been eliminated from the competition. San Lorenzo, meanwhile, are still in the running for qualification but need results elsewhere to go their way.

For starters, the Argentine club will need to win this game by at least three goals and hope that Palestino lose by at least two goals at home to Fortaleza. San Lorenzo should do their part of the bargain by claiming a comfortable win.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 4-1 Estudiantes

San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida Betting Tips

Tip 1 - San Lorenzo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: San Lorenzo/San Lorenzo

