San Lorenzo vs Independiente Del Valle prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

San Lorenzo and Independiente Del Valle return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Thursday. The Argentine outfit have endured a slow start to the campaign and will head into the game in search of their first win in Group F.

San Lorenzo failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their most recent Copa Libertadores outings.

With that result, Leandro Romagnoli’s men have now failed to win six consecutive games across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since March’s 1-0 victory at Godoy Cruz.

San Lorenzo have stumbled in the Copa Libertadores campaign, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Elsewhere, Independiente Del Valle continued their impressive domestic form last time out as they picked up a deserved 1-0 victory over Deportivo Cuenca on home turf.

Javier Gandolfi’s side have now picked up seven wins and four draws in their 11 games in the new Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A campaign and are the only side yet to suffer defeat this term.

Independiente have enjoyed a decent start to the Copa Libertadores campaign, claiming one win and one draw in their opening three outings.

San Lorenzo vs Independiente Del Valle Head-To-Head

Independiente Del Valle hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins in the previous three encounters.

San Lorenzo have picked up one win in that time, which came in February 2014, when they beat Gandolfi’s men 1-0 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.

San Lorenzo Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Independiente Del Valle Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

San Lorenzo vs Independiente Del Valle Team News

San Lorenzo

The hosts will take to the pitch without the duo of Gastón Hernández and Manuel Insaurralde, who have been sidelined through cruciate ligament injuries. Cristian Tarragona is suspended.

Injured: Gastón Hernández, Manuel Insaurralde

Suspended: Cristian Tarragona

Independiente Del Valle

Independiente will have to cope without several key players in the squad. Bryan García is out of contention through suspension.

Injured: José Klinger, Joan Lopez, Junior Sornoza, Youri Ochoa.

Suspended: Bryan García

San Lorenzo vs Independiente Del Valle Predicted XI

San Lorenzo Predicted XI(4-4-2): Facundo Altamirano; Agustin Giay, Jhohan Romaña, Gastón Campi, Malcom Braida; Ivan Leguizamon, Elián Irala, Eric Remedi, Nahuel Barrios; Adam Bareiro, Alexis Cuello

Independiente Del Valle Predicted XI (X): Moisés Ramirez; Beder Caicedo, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Anthony Landázuri; Cristian Zabala, Joao Ortiz; Renato Ibarra, Kendry Páez, Romario Ibarra; Michael Hoyos

San Lorenzo vs Independiente Del Valle Prediction

Independiente will be excited to take on a floundering San Lorenzo side who have struggled to find their feet of late. We predict a cagey affair at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain, with the visitors securing all three points.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 1-2 Independiente Del Valle