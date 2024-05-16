San Lorenzo vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

San Lorenzo and Liverpool return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they lock horns at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Thursday. Both sides are currently tied on four points in Group F and we anticipate an action-packed contest as they look to strengthen their stake for a place in the knockout stages.

San Lorenzo continued to struggle for results as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Riestra in the new Argentine Primera Division opener last weekend.

Leandro Romagnoli’s men have failed to win seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since late March.

San Lorenzo now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have failed to win their opening three matches, claiming one point from nine available in Group F, before securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over Independiente de Valle on May 9.

Meanwhile, Liverpool returned to winning ways last time out when they scraped a 2-1 victory over Cerro Largo in the Uruguayan top flight.

Before that, Emiliano Alfaro’s side were on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw while conceding nine goals and scoring three in that time.

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they sit rock-bottom in Group F with four points from four matches, level on points with Thursday’s hosts in third place.

San Lorenzo vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two sides, with Liverpool claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in April’s reverse fixture.

San Lorenzo Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Liverpool Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

San Lorenzo vs Liverpool Team News

San Lorenzo

The hosts will be without Gastón Hernández, Manuel Insaurralde and Facundo Altamirano, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Adam Bareiro and Jhohan Romaña are suspended.

Injured: Gastón Hernández, Manuel Insaurralde, Facundo Altamirano

Suspended: Adam Bareiro, Jhohan Romaña

Liverpool

Facundo Perdomo has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear and will play no part in Thursday’s game.

Injured: Facundo Perdomo

Suspended: None

San Lorenzo vs Liverpool Predicted XI

San Lorenzo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Gomez; Agustin Giay, Nicolás Hernández, Gastón Campi, Malcom Braida; Ivan Leguizamon, Elián Irala, Eric Remedi, Nahuel Barrios; Diego Herazo, Alexis Cuello

Liverpool Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sebastián Lentinelly; Kevin Amaro, Jean Rosso, Matias de los Santos, Enzo Martinez, Agustin Cayetano; Diego Garcia, Lucas Lemos, Martin Barrios; Luciano Rodriguez, Matias Ocampo

San Lorenzo vs Liverpool Prediction

San Lorenzo and Liverpool have had a slow start to the campaign and will be looking to secure a potentially vital victory in their push for a place in the knockout stages. The Argentine outfit have been tough to crack on home turf and we see them coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 2-1 Liverpool