San Lorenzo vs Medellin Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

San Lorenzo host Medellin at the Estadio George Capwell in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday (July 19).

Medellin were humbled at home 1-0 in the first leg by San Lorenzo. It was their fourth straight defeat across competitions. The Colombian team were overwhelmed by the tactical display from San Lorenzo, who were in charge of midfield almost throughout the game.

Los Santos maintained the same rhythm after taking the lead in the 67th minute through Bareiro. The expulsion of Medellin midfielder Edwiun Steven in the 31st minute might have led to San Lorenzo’s superiority, but head coach Ruben Darío Insua has refuted the fact, claiming that they deserved the win.

Medellin, meanwhile, had their moments as well in the first leg, holding the ball and making good moves, but their efforts were mostly thwarted. The Argentine side used every means to stop Medellin, sometimes violently, leading to the issuance of five yellow cards to San Lorenzo.

El Rojo Paisa will likely adopt a more aggressive and dynamic style in the return leg to disrupt the hosts. San Lorenzo will look to maintain their smoothness at the centre of the park. So, Medellin will have to be at their best to stand a chance.

The Colombian side have also been poor on the road, posting four losses in five games.

San Lorenzo vs Medellin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Lorenzo are unbeaten in ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

San Lorenzo have scored five goals and conceded one in their last five home games.

Medellin have won once and lost four times in their last five road outings.

San Lorenzo have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Medellin have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: San Lorenzo: W-W-D-D-W; Medellin: D-L-L-L-L

San Lorenzo vs Medellin Prediction

San Lorenzo finished third in the 2023 Argentine Primera Division season, with no player in the scoring chart’s top ten. They scored 23 goals and conceded nine.

Medellin, meanwhile, ended the first stage of the Colombian top flight in seventh place. Diber Cambindo led the side's scoring charts with eight goals but is yet to make his mark on the continent.

San Lorenzo are in better shape than Medellin and will likely dominate the tie to reach the Round of 16.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 3-1 Medellin

San Lorenzo vs Medellin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Lorenzo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Lorenzo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Medellin to score - Yes