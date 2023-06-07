San Lorenzo vs Palestino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

San Lorenzo and Palestino are back in action in the Copa Sudamericana when they face off at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to snap their three-match winless run in the group and keep their hopes of a place in the knockout stages alive.

San Lorenzo continued to struggle for results as they were held to a goalless draw by Colon in the Argentine top flight last Sunday.

Ruben Dario Insua’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, picking up one draw and losing twice, including a 3-2 defeat against Fortaleza in the Copa Sudamericana on May 24.

San Lorenzo return to the continental tournament, where they are currently third in Group H, three points behind Thursday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Palestino picked up a huge result in their quest for a place in the knockout stages as they thrashed Estudiantes 5-1 last time out.

This followed a 1-0 loss against O'Higgins in the Chilean Primera Division on May 19 which saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.

After losing 4-0 against Estudiantes in their Group H opener on April 5, a run of seven points in their subsequent three matches has put Palestino back in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

San Lorenzo vs Palestino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with San Lorenzo and Palestino picking up one win each in their previous three meetings.

Palestino are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of May.

San Lorenzo have gone four consecutive home matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Fortaleza on April 20.

The Chilean side have won their last two away outings and are unbeaten in four of their last five games on the road since the first week in April.

San Lorenzo vs Palestino Prediction

While San Lorenzo need a win to keep their race for a place in the knockout stages alive, they have struggled for results in recent weeks.

Palestino have found a way to secure results away from home and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 1-1 Palestino

San Lorenzo vs Palestino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of San Lorenzo’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in all but one of Palestino’s last eight games)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes