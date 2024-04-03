San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2024

San Lorenzo will welcome Palmeiras at Estadio Pedro Bidegaín in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras Preview

We are about to witness another popular South American football rivalry between a Brazilian and an Argentine team. San Lorenzo and Palmeiras are drawn in Group F and are only entering the competition following their byes to the group stage. The hosts failed to extend their eight-game undefeated streak after losing to Boca Juniors 2-1 in league action on Tuesday.

Los Santos return to the continental competition after missing the 2022 and 2023 editions. They crashed out in the third stage in their last participation in 2021. San Lorenzo and Palmeiras have met twice, also in the Copa Libertadores, with each side prevailing once. The Argentines are undefeated in their last five home matches.

Palmeiras lost their last game after an awesome run of 10 outings without a defeat. The visitors have been busy playing in the state league, Paulista, ahead of the new Brazilian Serie A season set for April 14. Palmeiras won both competitions last year and seem combat-ready for the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

Verdão have participated in every edition of the continental tournament since 2016 and are certainly looking beyond the group stage. Last year, they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Argentine giants Boca Juniors after a penalty shootout (4-2). Palmeiras have lost once and drawn once in their last two trips.

San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Lorenzo boast four wins and one draw in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

San Lorenzo have scored five goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

San Lorenzo have won the Copa Libertadores once in 2014.

Palmeiras have won the Copa Libertadores three times (1999, 2020, and 2021).

San Lorenzo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Palmeiras have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras Prediction

San Lorenzo had issues with goal-scoring last season. They grabbed just 23 goals in the entire campaign, which was lower than the tallies of most of the teams behind them in the table. We are unsure if things have improved.

Palmeiras will hopefully enjoy the services of Endrick before he leaves for Real Madrid in July. The youngster was Palmeiras’ leading scorer in the Brazil Serie A last season with 11 goals.

San Lorenzo come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 2-1 Palmeiras

San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Lorenzo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Lorenzo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Palmeiras to score - Yes