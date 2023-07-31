San Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023

San Lorenzo will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Thursday in the first leg of the last 16 of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid league campaign so far but will turn their attention to continental football this week. They faced Independiente Medellin in the last 32 of the competition midway through the month, picking up a 1-0 win in the first leg and a 2-0 win in the second with Adam Bareiro scoring all three goals across both legs.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season. However, they breezed through the group stages of the Copa Sudamericana, picking up 16 points from an obtainable 18 and comfortably finishing atop their group.

The visitors faced Chilean outfit Universidad Católica at this stage of the Copa Sudamericana last season, picking up an 8-3 aggregate victory. They will be looking to hit similar heights this time around.

San Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between San Lorenzo and Sao Paulo with both sides winning three games apiece.

The two teams last faced off in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash back in April 2015 which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their six games in this fixture.

The Soberano are one of three teams in the Copa Sudamericana this season yet to concede a goal.

Only one of San Lorenzo's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Sao Paulo are one of two teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to pick up a win away from home.

San Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo Prediction

San Lorenzo have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their 11 games prior. They have, however, lost just one of their last 12 matches on home turf and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Sao Paulo are on a three-game winless streak after winning five of their previous six outings. They have won just one of their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: San Lorenzo 1-0 Sao Paulo

San Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: San Lorenzo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last nine matches)